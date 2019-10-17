Image copyright Met Police Image caption The man is believed to be Kenyan and in his 30s

Police are looking for help to identify a man who fell out of a plane from Kenya onto a garden in London.

Officers were called to an address in Offerton Road, Clapham, in June, where the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found.

He is thought to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of the aircraft headed for Heathrow Airport.

Scotland Yard has released an e-fit image of the man.

The force said it believed the man was Kenyan but was "keeping an open mind".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption This rucksack was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft the man fell from

Officers also released images of a bag which was found in the landing gear compartment when the plane landed.

The bag contained a small amount of Kenyan currency of the and featured a strap which had 'MCA' written on it, the Metropolitan Police said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption These items were found in the rucksack

Det Sgt Paul Graves said: "We have pursued a number of lines of inquiry in what has been a very sad incident to investigate.

"This man has a family somewhere who need to know what has happened to their loved one.

"Our investigation has included liaison with the authorities in Kenya, from where the flight took off, but so far our efforts to identify this man have proved fruitless."

The force said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.