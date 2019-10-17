Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption Protesters glued themselves to the top of a train carriage at Shadwell station

London Underground lines have been partially suspended as climate change protesters climbed on top of trains.

The Jubilee Line and Docklands Light Railway were affected after incidents at Stratford, Canning Town station and Shadwell during Tuesday's rush hour.

Commuters were seen physically dragging protesters from the roof of a train in a video on social media.

Extinction Rebellion said the disruption was "necessary to highlight the emergency".

British Transport Police said on Twitter: "At this time we have three separate incidents involving Extinction Rebellion protest action at Stratford, Canning Town, and Shadwell.

"Arrests have already been made and officers are working quickly to resume services."