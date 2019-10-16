Woman accused of St Paul's Cathedral bomb plot
A woman charged in connection with an alleged a bomb plot targeting St Paul's Cathedral has been remanded in custody.
Safiyya Amira Shaikh, of Hayes, west London, is said to have scoped out St Paul's and a hotel as potential locations to plant explosives.
The 36-year-old appeared before Westminster magistrates, accused of preparing acts of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.
She is due before the Old Bailey on 1 November.
Prosecutors also allege she prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to Isis.