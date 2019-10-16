Baptista Adjei stabbing: Second murder charge over Stratford killing
- 16 October 2019
A 15-year-old has been charged with conspiring to murder a schoolboy who was stabbed to death in the street.
Baptista Adjei, also 15, from North Woolwich, was attacked on Stratford Broadway, east London, on 10 October.
Police have charged another 15-year-old boy with murder, GBH and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.
The latest suspect will appear at Stratford Youth Court later, Scotland Yard said.