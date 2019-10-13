Image copyright @fumingchu Image caption The stabbing happened at 09:35 BST

Two men have been stabbed at a butchers shop in north London, the Met Police said.

Officers were called to West Green Halal Meat and Groceries store on West Green Road in Tottenham at 09:35 BST on Sunday to reports of a stabbing.

Two men were found injured and have been taken to hospital for treatment by an air ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.

The Met said a third man was assaulted. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses have tweeted that two shopkeepers were attacked by two teenagers however the Met has not confirmed this.

A spokesperson for the force said at the moment, there was nothing to suggest it was a robbery.