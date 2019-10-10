Image copyright Jeff Moore Image caption Mark Duggan was shot by police in Tottenham who believed he was carrying a weapon

The family of Mark Duggan, whose death sparked riots across England in August 2011, has settled a damages claim against the Met over his shooting.

Mr Duggan, 29, was killed by police who believed he was carrying a gun and posed a threat.

The High Court heard mediation had taken place between the two parties last month and terms had been agreed.

Mr Duggan's family said the two sides agreed to "bring all proceedings... to a conclusion and move forward".

In a statement, they added the two parties had "reached an agreed position without acceptance of liability on the part of the MPS or its officers".

Image copyright PA Image caption Rioting erupted in August 2011 following a peaceful protest

The terms of the settlement will remain confidential at the request of the family.

The Met said neither party would make "any further comment about the terms of the settlement or the mediation".