Image caption Action was planned for the Jubilee, Central, Northern and Victoria lines

Planned industrial action by London Underground drivers has been called off after unions reached a deal in a dispute over excessive track noise.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to start their action at midnight.

The RMT said assurances had been given that speed restrictions will be introduced from Friday and works to reduce noise levels would now begin.

London Underground said it was pleased about the suspension of action.

The action was planned for the Jubilee, Central, Northern and Victoria lines, and included driving trains at reduced speed.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "The action is suspended but the dispute remains on and we remain vigilant as the agreed programme is rolled out."

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said: "The health and safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and we will continue to progress a number of immediate and longer-term plans to help solve this complex issue."

The union had said previously it wanted TfL to introduce temporary speed restrictions at certain locations to "help alleviate excessive track noise and anxiety for our drivers and travelling public alike".

In September TfL had already agreed to provide a broader range of ear protection to drivers, "who wish to use it alongside plans for longer-term solutions to this complex issue".‎