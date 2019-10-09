Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel had bought himself a ticket to see Arsenal play Nottingham Forest as a 20th birthday present to himself

Two men accused of murdering an Arsenal fan on the London Underground will stand trial next year.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was stabbed to death on the platform at Hillingdon Tube station on 24 September.

Alex Lanning, 21, of Uxbridge, and Jonathan Camille, 19, of Kensington, have both been charged with his murder.

Judge Angela Rafferty QC remanded the pair into custody ahead of a provisional trial date set for 1 April at the Old Bailey.

Mr Lanning has also been charged with one count of threatening a person with a knife.

Mr Daniel, a full-time athlete, was attacked as he made his first solo trip to the Emirates stadium to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

He had celebrated his birthday two days before he was stabbed.

Mr Lanning and Mr Camille will next appear at the Old Bailey on 3 January for a plea hearing.