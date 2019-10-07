Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finley Quaye was named Best British Male Solo Artist at the 1998 Brit Awards

Brit Award-winning musician Finley Quaye has admitted punching a bar manager in the face during a drunken attack in west London.

The 45-year-old assaulted Robert Jenei outside 267 Old Brompton Road in the early hours of 8 September.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that after punching the victim, Quaye kicked a BMW and shouted: "I will stab you lot in the kidney."

He was released on conditional bail to return to the court on 14 October.

Quaye, of Earls Court, was named Best British Male Solo Artist at the 1998 Brit Awards following the release of his album Maverick A Strike.

'Visibly angry'

Prosecutor Malachy Pakenham said the singer had asked Mr Jenei to look for a woman's handbag in the venue.

When the bar manager returned Quaye became "visibly angry" and "punched the victim in the face", he said.

Shahnaz Sargent, defending, said her client "accepts that he has got an alcohol problem" and was "very ashamed of his behaviour".

After Quaye had pleaded guilty to assault, magistrates ordered a probation report ahead of sentencing.