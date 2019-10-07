Image copyright Twitter/Yusef Patel Image caption A video on Twitter showed the woman shouting abuse at people on a Pride march

A woman has been given a suspended prison sentence for shouting homophobic abuse at Pride march participants north-west London.

Footage posted online showed Choudhury repeatedly shouting as the march moved through Hoe Street, Walthamstow, on 27 July.

Jamila Choudhury, 38, from Walthamstow, admitted seven public order offences, at Thames Magistrates' Court.

Her comments included, "shame on you, you despicable people".

Choudhury was given a three-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £100 compensation.

In the video, she could be heard shouting: "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.

"Shame on you, shame on all of you. Shame on you, you despicable people. Shame on you, you shameless people."

Det Ch Insp Seb Florent said: "The horrible homophobic comments made by this woman shocked and alarmed not just those out on the Pride event, but many more on social media."