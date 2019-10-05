Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel was a full-time athlete

Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a 20-year-old athlete in a London Underground station.

Tashan Daniel was heading to an Arsenal football match when he was stabbed on 24 September at Hillingdon station.

Two men, aged 21 and 19, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday, the British Transport Police said.

A woman, 18, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under police investigation.

Mr Daniel, a full-time athlete, was attacked as he made his first solo trip to the Emirates stadium to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest.