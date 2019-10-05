Image copyright Metropolitan Police/PA Wire Image caption Aman Vyas is accused of the rape and murder of Michelle Samaraweera in 2009

A man has been charged with murdering a woman in London 10 years ago after being extradited from India.

Aman Vyas, 35, arrived at Heathrow on Friday and was charged with the rape and murder of Michelle Samaraweera in Walthamstow in May 2009.

He is also accused of offences against three other women, including attempted murder, seven counts of rape, five counts of assault and a sexual assault.

Mr Vyas is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said he had also been charged with possession of a knife in public and possession of an offensive weapon.