The sight of Jason Donovan in his underpants tackling a fire was certainly a surprise for one crew of firefighters.

Officers called to Notting Hill, London came across the Australian actor and singer tackling the fire with an extinguisher.

Donovan, 51, who lives across the road spotted the flames from his home.

The London Fire Service quipped, "everyone needs good neighbours".

On social media the artist posted his views on his firefighting attire:

Watch manager Thomas Wolfe explained: "When we arrived a gentleman was tackling the fire using a fire extinguisher. We took over from him and quickly dealt with the blaze.

"It soon transpired that it was Jason Donovan who noticed the fire from his property over the road."

Asked if the good "neighbour" would get a commendation, the watch commander quipped: "He looks good for his age."

The fire, on 22 September, was located in the side passage next to a house and was believed to have been caused by a fault in electrical cabling.