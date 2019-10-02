Image copyright Jonty Bravery Image caption Jonty Bravery was 17 years old when he was charged

A teenager accused of attempting to murder a boy by throwing him from a balcony at the Tate Modern can be named after reporting restrictions expired.

Jonty Bravery, from west London, was 17 when he was charged in August and could not be named until his 18th birthday.

The victim, a six-year-old French national who still cannot be named, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain and fractured his spine.

Mr Bravery is due to appear at a plea hearing next month.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC, Recorder of London, turned down an application for a court order that would have prevented him being named.

No further details from the hearing can be disclosed.

Image copyright Elizabeth Cook Image caption Jonty Bravery has appeared in court charged with attempted murder

The six-year-old boy, a French national visiting London with his family, fell five floors from a 10th floor viewing platform on 4 August.

In a statement released this week, his family said he "keeps on smiling and making progress bravely", but struggled "to speak, to eat or to move his body".

"We see his efforts. We believe with all our heart that he will find the way, from his head, to do everything again," they said.

"He is very brave. He keeps on smiling and reacting to our jokes."