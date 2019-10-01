Image copyright Met Police Image caption CCTV images have been released of a man police wish to speak to after a string of women aged between 23 and 62 were touched inappropriately

Detectives are hunting a man suspected of sexually assaulting nine women travelling on buses in London.

CCTV images have been released of a man police wish to speak to after a string of women aged between 23 and 62 were touched inappropriately.

Nine offences between 4 and 25 September between the hours of 19:00 and 23:00 are being investigated.

Bus routes involved include the 38, 48, 279 and 253, with the attacker mainly striking in north and east London.

'One too many'

Det Con Teresa Moore said: "We clearly need to find whoever is responsible for these assaults, and I would like to thank the women for coming forward to report them.

"Although our public transport system is generally safe, this does not diminish the fact that one such offence is one too many.

"Under no circumstances will this offending be tolerated and this linked series is being investigated using as many resources as possible.

"It is imperative women in London should be able to board public transport without fear of being targeted.

"Each incident has left the women targeted feeling very upset and shocked, and they are being supported by my team.

"We have carried out extensive enquiries to try and identify this man, and we are now asking the public to contact us if they recognise him."