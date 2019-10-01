Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Josh Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack at the RE bar in Hillingdon

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives has been convicted of murder after a three-and-a-half-year international manhunt.

Shane O'Brien slashed 21-year-old Josh Hanson in the neck after a brief conversation in RE Bar in Hillingdon, west London, in October 2015.

The 31-year-old was on Interpol and Europol's "most wanted" lists before he was extradited from Romania in April.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for 55 minutes before finding him guilty.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shane O'Brien was arrested in Romania on 23 March and extradited to the UK on 5 April

Council worker Mr Hanson clutched his neck after O'Brien inflicted a 37cm (14.5ins) gaping wound from his left ear to right chest on 11 October 2015.

O'Brien then calmly walked out the bar before enlisting the help of a friend called "Vanessa" to secure a private four-seat plane to take him from Biggin Hill airport to the Netherlands, the Old Bailey heard.

He grew long hair and a beard and got the tattoo of his child's name covered over as he used false identity documents to travel to countries including Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.