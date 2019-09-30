Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gary Amer was working at William Treadwell's property when he was killed

A man who killed a plumber working to repair a boiler in his flat has been jailed for 10 years.

William Treadwell, 68, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of 63-year-old Gary Amer, who died on 17 August 2018.

Mr Amer was found by police officers at the home Treadwell shared with his sister in Madron Street, Walworth, south-east London.

He had two large knives embedded in his chest, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Treadwell was arrested soon after the killing at the Fox on the Hill pub in Dulwich after he called the police from there.

Following his arrest, Treadwell said he had done "a terrible thing".

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Mr Amer's death as multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

Det Ch Insp Dave Blair, of the Met's serious crime command, said: "The injuries inflicted on Gary Amer were horrifying and it is only right that Treadwell has been sentenced today and held to account for such a brutal killing.

"My thoughts are with Gary's partner, his family and friends."