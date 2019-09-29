Arrest as woman stabbed to death in Enfield
A woman has been stabbed to death in north London.
The victim, who was in her 40s, was attacked at an address on Tennyson Close in Enfield on Saturday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at the same address on suspicion of murder and is in custody. The Met Police said he and the victim were related to each other.
No other suspect is sought in connection with the death.