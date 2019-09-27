Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Sewell was stabbed three times in the attack, the court heard

Several members of a family have been convicted of killing a teenager who was stabbed in a car in south east London.

Daniel Grogan, 21, harboured "intense feelings of jealousy and rejection" towards Jay Sewell after the 18-year-old began a relationship with his ex.

Mr Sewell was attacked near Eltham last year by a group of nine people who were "armed to the teeth" after a "feud" over his girlfriend.

Grogan was found guilty of murdering Mr Sewell after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Violence broke out on 11 December last year as a result of Grogan, of Grove Park, Lewisham, and his ex-girlfriend Gemma Hodder's relationship ending, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The pair had broken up some months before, and Ms Hodder had started a new relationship with Mr Sewell.

According to the CPS, Grogan had made numerous threats to kill Mr Sewell and made no secret of his jealousy just days before the killing.

Died in hospital

On the night of Jay's death, the teenager and Ms Hodder, along with some friends, had driven up from Kent to Grove Park to confront Grogan.

They were confronted by a group who launched an attack on them which resulted in Mr Sewell being fatally stabbed. He later died in hospital.

Grogan's parents, Robert and Ann, both 54 and both from Grove Park, Lewisham, were found not guilty of murder but were convicted of manslaughter and violent disorder.

His sister, Francesca Grogan, 30, of Grove Park, Lewisham, was acquitted of both murder and manslaughter, but found guilty of violent disorder.

Charlie Dudley, 25, of Grove Park, was also convicted of manslaughter, but cleared of murder.

Liam Hickey, 18, of Eltham, Jamie Bennett, 31, of Grove Park, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were all found not guilty of murder and manslaughter - but guilty of violent disorder.

All will be sentenced at a later date.