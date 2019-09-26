Image caption Action will affect the Jubilee, Central, Northern and Victoria lines

Some Underground trains will be driven at "reduced speed" in a bid to cut "excessive track noise" during industrial action next month.

Jubilee, Central, Northern and Victoria lines will be affected by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members' action from 10 October.

RMT said 95% of its members supported the action.

Transport for London (TfL) said it had already agreed to provide better ear protection for drivers.

'Appalling'

It added it was also looking at long-term solutions.

RMT's Mick Cash said: "It is appalling that RMT driver members have had to resort to a programme of industrial action in order to force London Underground to take the issue of excessive track noise seriously."

The union also accused TfL of "dragging its feet" over the issue and said progress had been too slow.

It wants TfL to introduce temporary speed restrictions at Pandrol Vanguard track locations to" help alleviate excessive track noise and anxiety for our drivers and travelling public alike", as well as "acceptable timescales for the removal of this track".

TfL said the health and safety of its staff and customers was its "first priority".

"We have already agreed to provide a broader range of ear protection to drivers who wish to use it alongside plans for longer-term solutions to this complex issue," it said.

In 2018, the BBC used noise meters supplied by the University College London (UCL) to record sound levels at stations in zones one and two.

Dr Joe Sollini, of UCL's Ear Institute, analysed the data and said "it was concerning" .‎