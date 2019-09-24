Murder inquiry after toddler dies of head injuries in east London
The death of a 16-month-old girl who suffered head injuries is being treated by police as a murder inquiry.
The infant from east London was admitted to a hospital after falling ill on 13 September and died four days later.
The Met Police have not named the toddler.
A post-mortem examination carried out at Great Ormond Street Hospital on Monday gave the cause of death as a head injury, pending further tests.
A 36-year-old man arrested on 14 September on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until mid-October.
The toddler's next of kin have been informed.