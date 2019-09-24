Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed while in a park with friends

Screams from a 17-year-old girl killed in an east London park were caught on CCTV, a court has heard.

Jodie Chesney was sitting with friends in a park in Harold Hill, Havering, when she was stabbed on 1 March.

Jurors were played CCTV from nearby Retford Close, containing the sound of screams coming from the playground.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, both from Romford, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, deny murder at the Old Bailey.

Members in the public gallery put their hands to their mouths in apparent shock when the audio was played.

Image copyright Julia Quenzier Image caption Manuel Petrovic (left), Svenson Ong-a-Kwie (right) and two boys (behind) deny murder

Police claim the footage played in the court shows Mr Petrovic's car travelling directly opposite Amy's Park.

The court previously heard 18-year-old Bryce Henderson arranged for cannabis to be delivered to Amy's Park where he was meeting Jodie and her boyfriend.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jodie and her friends were filmed on CCTV walking towards Amy's Park

Jodie's cousin Liam Chesney, 21, told the court he had "picked up cannabis" from Mr Petrovic "a few times", but had not seen him since October 2018.

On the night Jodie was killed he texted Mr Petrovic along with other drug dealers he had saved on his phone under the title "DD" - meaning drug dealer.

The trial continues.