Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Josh Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack at the RE bar in Hillingdon

A man accused of murdering a 21-year-old by slashing his neck in a bar has told his trial he believed his victim was "possibly" armed.

Shane O'Brien, 31, fatally stabbed Josh Hanson after a brief conversation in RE Bar in Hillingdon, west London, in October 2015, jurors were told.

Mr O'Brien, who denies murder, told the Old Bailey he thought he saw "something shiny" being passed to Mr Hanson.

He previously told jurors he feared Mr Hanson was "ready to attack" him.

Giving evidence on Monday, Mr O'Brien said Mr Hanson "started being very aggressive, by his facial expressions".

He added: "Personally I felt like he was ready to attack me."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police/PA Image caption Shane O'Brien told the court he thought Mr Hanson was about to attack him

In cross-examination on Tuesday, prosecutor Mark Heywood QC asked him: "At the time did you see Mr Hanson with a weapon?"

Mr O'Brien replied: "I didn't see him obviously with a weapon.

"He possibly could have had a weapon and I had seen him passed something shiny.

"In my mind, when I went up to approach him I felt under threat and possibly he could have had a weapon."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Met Police said there were about 40 people in the bar when Josh Hanson was stabbed

Jurors have been shown video of the moment Mr Hanson was attacked.

The council worker was stabbed in front of his girlfriend shortly after 01:00 BST, after the bar lights came on for closing time, and suffered a 37cm (14.5in) wound from his left ear to the right side of his chest, the court has heard.

Mr O'Brien's trial has been told he accepted he used the blade to cause Mr Hanson's death but was not "criminally responsible" because he did not mean to kill him.

The trial continues.