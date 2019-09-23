Image copyright PA Media Image caption The ex-spin bowler already had 15 penalty points on his licence

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has been banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted speeding.

He pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court to driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington last August.

The 50-year-old, who was not in court for the hearing, already had 15 penalty points on his licence for five speeding offences from April 2016.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 to the court.

Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court: "It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

"A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned."

Warne, of Little Venice, west London, is regarded as one of the best spin bowlers in cricket history and took 708 wickets in 145 Tests over his career.

He was ordered to pay £775 in costs, fined £900, and must pay a surcharge of £170.