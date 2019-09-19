Craig Small death: Two more arrests over Wembley shooting
Police have made two more arrests after man was shot dead outside a shop in north-west London.
Craig Small was shot in Harrow Road, Wembley, on 5 July.
Courtney Ellis, 34, was charged with his murder earlier this month.
Now, officers have arrested a man, 28, from north-west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender, and a 32-year-old on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Ellis, of Mafeking Avenue, Brentford, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on 13 September charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.
He appeared alongside alongside two other men - Horaine Nicholas, 29, of Crawford Avenue, Wembley, and Christopher Kyei, 32, of Craig Mount, Radlett, Hertfordshire - who were charged with perverting the course of justice.