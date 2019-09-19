Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed while in a park with friends

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by drug dealers after her friend bought cannabis from a rival rather than from them, a court has heard.

Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the back while she was with friends in a park in Harold Hill, east London, on 1 March.

The Old Bailey heard one of the group had failed to buy "Pineapple Express" cannabis earlier that day.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, both from Romford, and two boys, aged 16 and 17, deny murder.

It has been alleged that Mr Petrovic and Mr Ong-a-Kwie were in business selling drugs together, while the 16-year-old defendant acted as a "runner" for Mr Petrovic and the 17-year-old was helping Mr Ong-a-Kwie sell drugs that day.

Image copyright Julia Quenzier Image caption Manuel Petrovic (left), Svenson Ong-a-Kwie (right) and two boys (behind) deny murder

The jury was told that "one or more of Jodie's friends" had previously bought cannabis from "one or more of the defendants".

On 28 February a friend of Jodie's, Kane Compton, received a text advertising a new strain of cannabis known as "Pineapple Express" from Mr Ong-a-Kwie's mobile phone.

The message offered 1g and 2g bags of the drug with "fast delivery all over the hill [Harold Hill] holla with the dolla", prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said.

The jury was told Mr Compton passed the message to another friend in the group, Bryce Henderson, who tried to buy a bag for £20 but had no luck.

By 19:05 he gave up and agreed to buy £40 of cannabis from another local dealer who arranged to deliver it to the park within an hour, Mr Aylett said.

Mr Compton's older brother Joshua also ordered some "Pineapple Express" for himself which Mr Ong-a-Kwie delivered to him in the Harold Hill area at about 20:00, the jury heard.

Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the back while she was with friends in a park in Harold Hill

Jurors at the Old Bailey heard the 19-year-old defendant sent a series of urgent texts to Mr Petrovic at 20:38 saying: "I need you ASAP."

"The prosecution suggest that while Svenson Ong-a-Kwie was in Harold Hill he must either have heard or seen something that upset him", Mr Aylett said.

The trial continues.