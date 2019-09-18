Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers have been advised to avoid interchange between underground lines.

A man has died while working on a moving walkway at Waterloo station.

Paramedics were unable to save the worker, who has yet to be identified, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 02.20 BST.

British Transport Police officers are investigating the death, which is not believed to be suspicious.

Passengers were advised they would be unable to change lines because of a fault with one of the Tube station's two travelators.

A one-way system has been implemented at the station for the morning.