Waterloo death: Engineer killed working on walkway
- 18 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died while working on a moving walkway at Waterloo station.
Paramedics were unable to save the worker, who has yet to be identified, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 02.20 BST.
British Transport Police officers are investigating the death, which is not believed to be suspicious.
Passengers were advised they would be unable to change lines because of a fault with one of the Tube station's two travelators.
A one-way system has been implemented at the station for the morning.