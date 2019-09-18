London

Hampton Hill 'explosion': Residents evacuated after building fire

  • 18 September 2019
Hampton Hill Image copyright @Barry2103
Image caption The London Fire Brigade evacuated 30 residents after a building on High Street in Hampton Hill caught fire

About 30 residents have been evacuated and part of a building has been destroyed following a suspected explosion.

London Fire Brigade said it was called to a fire after the suspected blast on High Street in Hampton Hill, south-west London, on Tuesday night.

On social media, one witness described hearing a "boom" before the blaze. No was injured.

Road closures remain in place at the scene, Richmond Council said.

