Image copyright Met Police Image caption Assad Abdullah Yarow was attacked outside Camden Town Tube station

A man has been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a north London Tube station.

Assad Abdullah Yarow died on Camden High Street after he was attacked outside Camden Town Tube station on Thursday night.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was also found stabbed near to the station, is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the Met Police said.

Image caption A 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder

Det Ch Insp John Hughes said "lots of people were coming in and out of the station" at the time of the attacks, which happened shortly after 23:00 BST.

"If you were there on Thursday night, we need to hear from you," he said.