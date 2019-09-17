Image copyright Met Police Image caption Josiph Beker died from a stab wound to the chest

Two more boys have been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death next to a London chicken shop.

Josiph Beker, 17, was attacked outside a KFC on Edgware Road at about 14:00 BST on 10 September.

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court charged with murder. They were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Two other 16-year-old males were also previously charged with murder.

An 18-year-old who was previously arrested over the attack has been bailed pending further inquiries, the Met Police said.