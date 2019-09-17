Edmonton stabbing: Murder charge after street attack
- 17 September 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north London.
Julio Gomes was found fatally injured in Houndsfield Road, near the Old Edmontonians FC clubhouse, shortly after 20:10 BST on Saturday.
Lucas Siemienowicz, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
The 39-year-old is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.