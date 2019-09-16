Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Extinction Rebellion organiser Roger Hallam is charged with conspiring to cause a public nuisance

An Extinction Rebellion co-founder has appeared in court charged with attempting to cause disruption at Heathrow airport using a drone.

Roger Hallam, 53, who declared Heathrow expansion "a crime against humanity", was arrested on Saturday.

He was applauded by a group of supporters as he entered the dock at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Hallam faces one charge of conspiring to cause a public nuisance between 1 August and 14 September.

The charge relates to a plan to fly drones near Heathrow airport "in order to cause widespread disruption".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Activists are accused of planning to fly drones within the exclusion zone at Heathrow Airport

The action was part of ongoing protest activity by environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR).

A splinter group of XR, called Heathrow Pause, had threatened to interrupt flights by flying drones within the 5km exclusion zone around the airport.

Asked if he would like to say anything, Mr Hallam, of Putney Bridge Road, Wandsworth, told the court: "Heathrow expansion constitutes a crime against humanity, against the next generation."

He was remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 14 October.