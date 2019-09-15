Image copyright Google Image caption The fight happened in Downham Way in the Grove Park area of Lewisham

A man who died after a knife fight at a chicken shop in south-east London has been named as Omar Smith.

Two men were found with head and stab wounds in Downham Way, Lewisham, at about 23:55 BST on Friday.

A murder investigation was launched after Mr Smith, 34, died in hospital on Saturday.

Police said a second man, 51, was arrested on suspicion of GBH on his release from hospital but has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 40 and 46, who were detained at the chicken shop on suspicion of GBH have also been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three were taken to south London police stations before one was released under investigation and another two released on bail until mid-October, Scotland Yard said.

Police said the victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.