London

Edmonton stabbing: Man killed in street attack

  • 14 September 2019
Related Topics
Houndsfield Road, Edmonton Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim died at the scene of the stabbing in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton

A man has been stabbed to death in an attack on a street in north London.

The 30-year-old was found with serious injuries in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton, shortly after 20:10 BST on Saturday. He died at the scene less than an hour later.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police said the victim's family has yet to be informed and efforts are continuing to formally identify the dead man.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites