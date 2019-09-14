Edmonton stabbing: Man killed in street attack
- 14 September 2019
A man has been stabbed to death in an attack on a street in north London.
The 30-year-old was found with serious injuries in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton, shortly after 20:10 BST on Saturday. He died at the scene less than an hour later.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Police said the victim's family has yet to be informed and efforts are continuing to formally identify the dead man.