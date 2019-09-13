Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck by a vehicle on Forty Avenue, Wembley, at about 16:00 BST on Friday

A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in north-west London.

The boy was struck by a white Nissan SUV on Forty Avenue, Wembley, at about 16:00 BST on Friday.

He was taken to a north London hospital where he remains, according to Scotland Yard.

No-one has been arrested and police are appealing for information about the Nissan, with a broken headlight, which drove off from the scene.