Boy, 12, critically ill after Wembley hit-and-run
- 13 September 2019
A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a hit-and-run in north-west London.
The boy was struck by a white Nissan SUV on Forty Avenue, Wembley, at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
He was taken to a north London hospital where he remains, according to Scotland Yard.
No-one has been arrested and police are appealing for information about the Nissan, with a broken headlight, which drove off from the scene.