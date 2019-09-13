Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured on Edgware Road near the junction of Church Street

Police have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of murder after 17-year-old Josiph Beker was stabbed to death in central London.

Josiph, also known as Yousef, was with friends outside a KFC on Edgware Road when a fight broke out between two groups on Tuesday, police said.

He was stabbed in the chest during the confrontation and died in hospital later.

Two boys, aged 16, and an 18-year-old man were arrested on Friday.

They remain in custody.

Image caption Josiph died from a stab wound to the chest

Supt Andy Brittain described the killing as "horrific", and said officers would be on hand to "listen to any concerns [residents] have and continue to appeal for those with information to come forward".

The force said it was still keeping an "open mind concerning motive".

A post-mortem examination concluded Josiph died from a stab wound to the chest.