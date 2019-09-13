Image copyright Met Police Image caption A new e-fit shows what Alexander Sloley may look like at aged 27

Officers investigating the disappearance of a teenage boy who went missing in 2008 have issued an e-fit of what he may look like now.

Alexander Sloley, from Islington, had little money, no wallet and no extra clothes with him when he disappeared aged 16.

At the time, he was described as a 5ft 5in (165cm) tall, light-skinned black youth with "striking blue eyes".

He has never been traced despite repeated police appeals and inquiries.

His mother, Nerissa Tivy, said it had been emotional seeing the e-fit of her son as a 27-year-old adult.

She added: "It's a great picture of Alex and of how he might possibly look like now. Then you try to put a body to it and how he might be dressed and looking.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption At the time of his disappearance, Alexander was described as 5ft 5in tall with striking blue eyes

"He was quite a slick dresser, my son, he wasn't scruffy."

The 51-year-old said "There's no closure to this and, with all the appeals and knowing your child would not just run away, you start thinking something terrible has happened to him.

"I would love to see him walk through the door."

Det Con Tom Boon said: "It is now 11 years since Alex went missing.

"The hope is he is safe and well and somehow has managed to stay off the radar in terms of using bank accounts, passports, that sort of thing.

"As time goes on it becomes more and more concerning, although there's no proof of harm."