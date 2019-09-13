Image copyright PA Media Image caption Activists have been planning to fly drones within the exclusion zone at Heathrow Airport as part of protests over its expansion

Two men have been arrested at Heathrow as climate change protesters tried to launch drones within the airport's exclusion zone.

Heathrow Pause said it intended to fly drones in the 5km exclusion zone around the airport on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the first flights landed as normal just before 05:00 BST.

The Met Police said it was confident disruption would be kept to a minimum and a dispersal order had been put in place at the airport until Sunday.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance the force said.

Heathrow Pause is a splinter group of the wider Extinction Rebellion movement, although it operates independently from it.

The arrests followed five pre-emptive arrests on Thursday, when officers caught suspected would-be drone pilots, including Extinction Rebellion co-founder, Roger Hallam, ahead of the planned action.