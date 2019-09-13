Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A section 60 order has been authorised for the London Borough of Camden.

A man has been killed in a double stabbing in north-west London.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in Camden High Street at about 23:10 BST on Thursday.

A man, whose age is not known, was found with a stab wound and given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police said a second man, in his mid-20s, was also found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said the first victim's family have not yet been informed of his death and the condition of the second man was not known.

Crime scenes are in place and the High Street has been closed to traffic.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

A section 60 order, giving police additional stop and search powers, has been authorised for the London Borough of Camden until 14:30 on Friday.