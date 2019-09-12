Image copyright Met Police Image caption Craig Small died in hospital in July shortly after he was shot outside a shop in Wembley

A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was shot dead outside a shop in north-west London.

Craig Small died in hospital after he was shot in Harrow Road, Wembley, on 5 July.

Courtney Ellis, 34, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Ellis, of Mafeking Avenue, Brentford, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Two other men - Horaine Nicholas, 29, of Crawford Avenue, Wembley, and Christopher Kyei, 32, of Craig Mount, Radlett, Hertfordshire - have been charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear at the same court.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a prohibited firearm has been released under investigation.