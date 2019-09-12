Image copyright PA Media Image caption The girl was found unresponsive at a home in the Bermondsey area in April

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an eight-week-old girl.

The baby was pronounced dead after she was found at a home in the Bermondsey area of south-east London on 26 April.

A post-mortem revealed a number of broken bones and the man, 24, and woman, 21, were held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in May.

After more tests, the Met said, the pair were further arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released on bail until mid-October as inquiries continue, the force said.