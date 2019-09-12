Image copyright Google Image caption The condition of the man stabbed in Eastleigh Walk is not yet known

At least two men have been stabbed in south London in what police believe are linked attacks.

Police officers found one man with stab injuries after reports of a fight on Eastleigh Walk in Roehampton at about 10:50 BST. He was taken to hospital.

Shortly afterwards, another man arrived at a south London hospital with a stab wound. He was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Officers had earlier been called to reports of a stabbing on Burston Road.

The male had been stabbed and had reportedly left the scene in a white saloon car, the Met Police said.

The force said it had put a crime scene in place and granted itself stop and search powers across Wandsworth borough and parts of Richmond.

"This means that until 02:45 on Friday, 13 September, constables in uniform can use this power to stop and search in the area specified, specifically to prevent and detect the carrying of dangerous instruments or offensive weapons," it said in a post on Facebook.

