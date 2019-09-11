London

Michael Irving stabbing: Second boy charged with murder

  • 11 September 2019
Michael Irving Image copyright Irving family
Image caption Michael Irving pronounced dead in Byford Close, Stratford, on 3 September

A second boy has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death in east London.

Michael Irving, from Woolwich, was found fatally injured in Byford Close, Stratford, at about 18:45 BST on 3 September.

The suspect, 15, is due to appear at the Old Bailey alongside a 16-year-old who was charged with Michael's murder on 5 September.

Both will remain in custody until Friday's court appearance.

Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder

