Michael Irving stabbing: Second boy charged with murder
- 11 September 2019
A second boy has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death in east London.
Michael Irving, from Woolwich, was found fatally injured in Byford Close, Stratford, at about 18:45 BST on 3 September.
The suspect, 15, is due to appear at the Old Bailey alongside a 16-year-old who was charged with Michael's murder on 5 September.
Both will remain in custody until Friday's court appearance.