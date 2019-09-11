Image copyright Felicite Tomlinson Image caption Felicite Tomlinson was an aspiring fashion designer who had 1.3 million followers on Instagram

An aspiring fashion designer died accidentally from a fatal combination of drugs, a coroner has concluded.

Felicite Tomlinson, 18, the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, was found unresponsive by a friend in her west London flat on 13 March.

Inner West London Coroner's Court heard the pair had taken cocaine the night before, while traces of Xanax and OxyContin were also in her system.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe described the combination as "the perfect storm".

Miss Tomlinson, known to her friends as Fizzy, was an aspiring fashion designer who had 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

The inquest heard she had a history of "recreational drug use over the years" but this had been on a more "consistent basis" since the death of her mother Johannah in 2016.

The night before she died, the 18-year-old purchased cocaine with her friend Zainab Mohammed and, along with a male friend, took a number of lines.

Recounting Miss Mohammed's version of events, Dr Radcliffe said Miss Tomlinson was still breathing at 05:00 BST the next morning, but when her friend woke later at about midday she "couldn't hear breathing" from the bed next to her.

Image copyright Felicitegrace/Instagram Image caption Miss Tomlinson had posted a photo of her with her brother Louis on her Instagram account

The inquest was told Miss Tomlinson was persuaded to complete a successful stint at an Egyptian rehab facility in Autumn 2018, but relapsed in 2019.

In a statement, her GP Dr Paul Eulinger said the 18-year-old "refused to give up drugs in the knowledge they could kill her".

Concluding the teenager's death was a result of misadventure and drugs toxicity, Dr Radcliffe described her as "a bright, much-loved daughter and sister" who's "use of drugs was a considerable danger to her".

"She was an individual who took drugs deliberately and has succumbed to their... effects accidentally."