Image copyright Met Police Image caption Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot outside a shop in Wembley

Four men have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man outside a London shop.

Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot in Harrow Road, Wembley, on 5 July.

Four suspects, aged between 28 and 34, were detained in the early hours, in what the Met Police has described as a "significant development".

Mr Small's mother Carol said her son had been "a loving a father and uncle who lit up the room".

After his death, she described him as a "peacemaker" who "had changed his life for the better".

"Craig had a past but he had changed his life for the better, he was moving in the right direction," she said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a shooting outside a shop on Harrow Road in Monks Park at 20:10 BST on 5 July

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance said: "We have tonight executed a number of warrants and arrested four men in connection with Craig's murder.

"This is a significant development but I would continue to urge anyone with information that may assist our inquiry to make contact with us."