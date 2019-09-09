Image copyright PA Media Image caption CCTV reveals two people on a moped fired a shot at the 24-year-old victim at close range, Police said.

A man found dead in north-west London was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said.

The 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in Malden Road, Kentish Town, late on Sunday.

CCTV revealed two people on a moped had pulled up to the victim, pulled out a gun and fired at close range. The man died at the scene.

An eyewitness described how he tried to perform CPR on the man with the help of a 999 operator.

Image caption A witness told the BBC how he tried to perform CPR on the victim

Will, who did not want to give his full name, said: "There were a number of people around him when I got down there, but nobody was doing anything.

"With the aid of the operator on the phone, I performed CPR. But I think he was already dead then."

Officers said they were keen to trace people who had been in a Toyota Prius, a Ford Focus and a motorbike in the area at the time.

The man's next of kin have been informed and post-mortem tests are due to be held on Tuesday, police said.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe, from the Met Police, said: "Everything we have found out so far points to this being a drive-by shooting."

He urged eyewitnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

The killing was the second fatal shooting in less than 12 hours in London.

A man in his 20s was shot dead in Sydenham, south-east London, on Sunday afternoon.