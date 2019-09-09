Image copyright PA Image caption The man was pronounced dead in Sydenham Road on Sunday

A man who died in a south London street "unintentionally" shot himself, police believe.

The 25-year-old was found wounded in Sydenham Road in Sydenham at 15:45 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard, of the Met Police, said officers believed "the man unintentionally discharged a firearm resulting in his fatal injury".

The force would not comment on reports he had fired at a car, causing a bullet to ricochet off the vehicle's window.

The victim's next of kin have been informed but he is yet to be formally identified.

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.