Chalk Farm stabbing: Woman arrested over fatal attack
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in north London.
The victim, in her 20s, died nearly an hour after she was found wounded in Belmont Street, Chalk Farm, at 23:10 BST on Sunday.
Two other women were discovered with slash wounds. They were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Met said the arrested woman was in custody at a London police station.
The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
The killing was the second in two hours in north London after a man was shot dead on Malden Road in Kentish Town.
Police have said there is no link between the two deaths.
Another man was shot dead in Sydenham, south-east London on Sunday afternoon.