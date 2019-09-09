Image copyright Google Image caption It was the second fatal shooting in the space of 12 hours in London

A man has been shot dead in north-west London.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found with a gunshot wound on Malden Road in Kentish Town, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The emergency services were called to the area just before midnight on Sunday following reports of a shooting. No arrests have been made and the man has yet to be formally identified.

It is the second fatal shooting in less than 12 hours in London.

A man in his 20s was shot dead in Sydenham, south-east London, on Sunday afternoon.