Worcester Park fire: Blaze engulfs four-storey London block of flats
- 9 September 2019
About 125 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a block of flats in south-west London.
The fire quickly spread to all four floors of the building in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park, after fire crews were called just before 01.30 BST.
Some 20 fire engines were at the scene, the London Fire Brigade said. The cause of the fire is not yet known and it is not clear if there are any injuries.
"The whole of the four storey building is alight," the LFB said in a tweet.